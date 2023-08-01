Asit Kumarr Modi on character of Daya ben: We have started the casting

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Asit Modi, producer of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has said that he is set to bring the lovable character of Daya ben once again on the show however, it may not be Disha Vakani as he says the casting of the character has begun.

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

It first premiered on July 28, 2008.

The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

Talking to IANS about the return of Disha Vakani as the iconic Daya ben, Asit said: “We were not committed that Disha Vakani will come. I keep myself positive and keep my fingers crossed. But I have not told anyone that she will come.”

He gave a positive answer to bring the character of Daya Ben back.

“We will definitely bring back Daya’s character. The characters are different. Disha is the performer of that character, and she was having immense love from the audience. So to think positive is nothing bad,” he added.

“Whatever may happen we don’t know. If she is coming, it’s good, because she is also busy with her two kids and family life. But we will bring Daya characters in the near future,” Asit added.

The producer said that there is no bitterness be it financial or personal with Disha.

“She is busy with her family life, there is no other reason, any financial reason or any kind of reason. She is like my sister,” added the producer, whose show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running Indian daily sitcom on television by episode count.

Has he started auditioning for the character?

“We have started the casting and we are bringing the character soon. It’s a big challenge, it’s not so easy. Daya is a special character, and it is difficult to replace. but we have to accept the challenge. Show must go on… We will try our level best, will work hard, we are positive, that whatever will happen, it will be best.”

–IANS

sp/dc/prw