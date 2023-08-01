scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Asit Kumarr Modi on character of Daya ben: We have started the casting

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Asit Modi, producer of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has said that he is set to bring the lovable character of Daya ben once again on the show however, it may not be Disha Vakani as he says the casting of the character has begun.  

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

It first premiered on July 28, 2008.

The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

Talking to IANS about the return of Disha Vakani as the iconic Daya ben, Asit said: “We were not committed that Disha Vakani will come. I keep myself positive and keep my fingers crossed. But I have not told anyone that she will come.”

He gave a positive answer to bring the character of Daya Ben back.

“We will definitely bring back Daya’s character. The characters are different. Disha is the performer of that character, and she was having immense love from the audience. So to think positive is nothing bad,” he added.

“Whatever may happen we don’t know. If she is coming, it’s good, because she is also busy with her two kids and family life. But we will bring Daya characters in the near future,” Asit added.

The producer said that there is no bitterness be it financial or personal with Disha.

“She is busy with her family life, there is no other reason, any financial reason or any kind of reason. She is like my sister,” added the producer, whose show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running Indian daily sitcom on television by episode count.

Has he started auditioning for the character?

“We have started the casting and we are bringing the character soon. It’s a big challenge, it’s not so easy. Daya is a special character, and it is difficult to replace. but we have to accept the challenge. Show must go on… We will try our level best, will work hard, we are positive, that whatever will happen, it will be best.”

–IANS

sp/dc/prw

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events
Next article
Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way
This May Also Interest You
News

Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way

Sports

BCCI announces the release of Invitation to Tender for Title Sponsor Rights for BCCI Events

News

Will Matthew McConaughey swap Hollywood for a career in politics?

News

Why it took so long to come up with ‘Made In Heaven 2’, Reema Kagti reveals

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants get a moment of love as they meet their families

Health & Lifestyle

Ultrasound & MRI combo can detect prostate cancer faster: Study

News

Tamannaah Bhatia blushes as paps say “oh ho best jodi’ with boyfriend Vijay Varma

Technology

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 tracker appears on FCC filing, reveals new design

Sports

Ashes much like a heavyweight boxing fight, says England head coach Brendon McCullum

Technology

Reddit rolls out improved web experiences for logged-out users

News

'Made in Heaven 2' trailer sets tone for grandeur, personal setbacks, intense drama

Sports

‘Next two months crucial for the team’, says Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Jiya Shankar's mother opens up about her harsh life

News

Ridley Scott cast Joaquin Phoenix after his performance in 'Joker'

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Mahesh Bhatt gets emotional as he enters house to meet Pooja

Technology

Former AWS exec Puneet Chandok to lead Microsoft’s India operations

Technology

Meta purges over 27 mn bad pieces of content on FB, Insta in June in India

Technology

Motorola launches new affordable phone with 6.5 Full HD+ display, 5000mAH battery & more

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US