scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Avatar' almost didn't get made as producer struggled for funds

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 9 (IANS) Producer Jon Landau had a hard time trying to get studios interested in ‘Avatar’.

The 62-year-old producer is famous for his partnership with director James Cameron on the 1997 Oscar-winning blockbuster ‘Titanic’ but revealed that, when the pair were trying to get the 3D epic science fiction franchise ‘Avatar’ off the ground less than a decade later, it was tricky to sell the idea to Hollywood studios while the technology was not there, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“So Jim wrote ‘Avatar’ before we ever started filming ‘Titanic’ but we knew the technology did not exist to tell the story the way we wanted to tell the story,” he told HeyUGuys.

“So we put it on the back burner until 2005 when we looked at the landscape of technology and said ‘We could be the impetus to push it to the next level where we could finally make this movie.’ And it wasn’t about the 3-D, it was about the characters, it was about the world and putting them up there where they could be emotive and engaging.”

Jon went on to explain that the pair eventually secured a development deal with 20th Century Fox for the movie – which went on to become overtake ‘Titanic’ as the highest-grossing film of all time whilst its two sequels became the second and third highest-grossing respectively – but admitted that even being presented with a prototype, the studios were still hesitant to greenlight the project.

He added: “And we went up to the studio at Fox at the time and we asked them to support us for a year, which they said yes to. We did a prototype test, that was very crude and we thought that was our floor, not our ceiling.”

“We presented them with a whole package in 2006 but they weren’t sure people would go see a movie with blue people had tails. After a series of circumstances, we were finally able to make the movie but it was not easy even after coming off of ‘Titanic’.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Previous article
Melissa McCarthy on what inspired her for 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film
Next article
Microsoft disables game emulation on Xbox Series X, S
This May Also Interest You
Technology

China wages price war on Musk's SpaceX reusable rockets

Technology

Microsoft disables game emulation on Xbox Series X, S

News

Melissa McCarthy on what inspired her for 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film

Sports

IPL 2023: Senior guys need to step up starting with me, says MI skipper Rohit after losing to CSK

News

Keanu Reeves to make broadway debut in 'Waiting For Godot'

Technology

Internet access must be a basic human right in developing nations: Study

News

Timothee Chalamet does his own singing in Bob Dylan biopic, says director

News

KJo posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to 'murder' Anushka's career

Sports

Chukwueze the star as Villarreal beat Real Madrid

News

Jeremy Renner joins family on a motorised scooter as he recovers from injuries

Health & Lifestyle

Experts allay fears: It is Covid that triggers heart attacks, not vaccines

Health & Lifestyle

Kang red flags periodic boosters; 'can't blindly follow richer nations' (IANS Interview)

Health & Lifestyle

Covid wave looms as India's population-level immunity wanes: WHO SE Asia Chief

Health & Lifestyle

High BP in men in their 30s linked with dementia risk in their 70s

Health & Lifestyle

As Haryana Covid-19 cases see a spike, state pushes booster shots

Health & Lifestyle

K'taka health dept worried about poll rallies becoming super spreader events

Health & Lifestyle

Absence of vaccines in hospitals heightens Covid, H3N2 fears in Bihar

Health & Lifestyle

Two years on, lack of faith in vaccines is holding back 100% coverage

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US