scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Avengers: Endgame’ director takes jab at Martin Scorsese touting Marvel films’ BO success

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Oct 31 (IANS) ‘Avengers: Endgame’ co-director Joe Russo, is playfully taking a jab at filmmaker Martin Scorsese after the ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ director took a dig at Marvel films.

Martinweighed in on the transformation at the box office following the success of films based on comic books, reports Deadline.

“The danger there is what it’s doing to our culture,” Martintold GQ.

“Because there are going to be generations now that think movies are only those – that’s what movies are.”

Martincontinued, “They already think that. Which means that we have to then fight back stronger. And it’s got to come from the grassroots level. It’s gotta come from the filmmakers themselves.”

“And you’ll have, you know, the Safdie brothers, and you’ll have Chris Nolan, you know what I mean? And hit ’em from all sides. Hit ’em from all sides, and don’t give up. Let’s see what you got. Go out there and do it. Go reinvent. Don’t complain about it. But it’s true, because we’ve got to save cinema.”

After Martin’s comments were picked up by the media, Joe made a TikTok reaction video that has now gone viral.

In the original clip, Martinis seen asking his dog named Oscar to “show me sadness.”

Joe then stitched the video and introduced his own dog whom he called “Box Office,” touting the results of Marvel films motivating moviegoers to go to the theater.

“His (dog) is named Oscar … that’s really cute … (meet) Box Office,” Jow says in the video.

–IANS

dc/

2
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Selena Gomez 'concerned' Taylor Swift is 'moving too fast' with Travis Kelce
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: 'PCB is downgrading the morale of its cricketers', says Danish Kaneria
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US