scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayodhya's Rishi Singh picks up 'Indian Idol 13' trophy and Rs 25 lakh cheque

By News Bureau

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) Ayodhya’s Rishi Singh, the fans of whose Arijit Singh-type voice and singing style include star cricketer Virat Kohli, was named the winner of ‘Indian Idol 13’ late on Sunday night.

A favourite right from the start, Rishi takes home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a car as well. Debasmita Roy and Chirag Kotwal are the first and second runners-up. Others who made it to the grand finale show were Sonakshi Kar, Shivam Singh, and Bidipta Chakravarty.

The popular reality show was judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Neha Kakkar.

One of the highlights of the show was Rishi narrating the story of how his parents had adopted him. Otherwise, as he put, “Main kahin sadh raha hota, main kahin mar raha hota (I would have been rotting away somewhere, or maybe dying).”

Rishi said he had come to know about his past as recently as the Theatre Round of the reality show. That is when his parents shared with him his life’s biggest truth. “Without them, I know I wouldn’t have been here. They’re like God to me,” a grateful Rishi had shared with the world.

Today, out of the just 255 people whom Virat Kohli follows on social media, Rishi Singh is one. Indeed, his parents gave him the life he wouldn’t have even dreamt of had he not been adopted by them.

–IANS

srb/

Previous article
IPL 2023: We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on bowlers, says Kohli after RCB's win
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on bowlers, says Kohli after RCB's win

Sports

IPL 2023: We didn't bat well enough, it was a good pitch, admits Rohit Sharma

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis power RCB to thumping 8-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (ld)

Sports

Paddon wins APRC qualifier in Dunedin

Sports

Leicester City sack coach Rodgers after dropping into bottom three

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli, Du Plessis lead RCB to comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Having batters like Jos and Yashasvi, we can expect that', says Samson on RR's record powerplay score

Sports

MS Dhoni reveals 'emotionally high' moment from India's historic 2011 World Cup final win

Sports

'Played the game with grace, flair and … passion': BCCI mourns demise of Salim Durani

Sports

Odisha to set up table tennis academies in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

News

Celebrities refuse to pay Elon Musk $8 for Twitter Blue

Sports

IPL 2023: Tilak Varma's magnificent 84 not out steers Mumbai Indians to 171/7 against RCB

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 power Rajasthan Royals to massive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (Ld)

Sports

Rajasthan United, NEROCA upbeat ahead of Super Cup qualifying playoff

Sports

IPL 2023: Batters, Chahal's 4/17 lead Rajasthan Royals to 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Listening to music can make your medicines more effective: Study

Health & Lifestyle

TN prepared to handle Covid-19, says Health Minister

Sports

IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore win toss, elect to bowl first against Mumbai Indians

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US