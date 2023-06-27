scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayushmann to perform in UK: ‘International tours give me opportunity to showcase my country to the world’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana has two back to back international tours lined up for which he will be heading to the US, Canada and also the UK to enthrall audiences with his music.

The actor says international tours give him the opportunity to showcase his country to the world.

Ayushmann said: I’m thrilled to be taking Indian music and Indian culture to the global audience. I’m a proud Indian and I love cinema. International tours give me the opportunity to showcase my country to the world and I always look forward to it.”

“Cinema is one of the biggest identity cards of India and I have seen how it brings joy to people and unifies people to have a shared community experience.”

He added: “I have two tours lined up this year. One that will see me travel to US & Canada with my band and second that takes me to the UK. The entertainer in me is screaming to take the stage and perform live in front of a sea of people in these two countries!” Ayushmann will perform in eight cities in the US including Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, Chicago in the US, as well as Toronto, Canada in July and August. The actor, also a singer known for massive hits like ‘Paani Da Rang’, ‘Nazm Nazm’ and ‘Haareya’, will also do a two city UK tour in the month of September this year.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong
Next article
Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Webb makes first detection of key carbon molecule

Technology

Fintech company Lendingkart raises Rs 200 cr from EvolutionX Debt Capital

News

Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Adhura' to follow events of a reunion gone wrong

Technology

Zuckerberg announces new features coming on WhatsApp Business app

Technology

Meta introduces new parental control across Instagram, FB, Messenger

News

Manj Musik’s son Anoop has composed 'Shava' fusing Punjabi-English pop with afro beats

News

‘Gladiator 2’ to be filmed on huge scale, new photos reveal under construction Coliseum

News

Suhail Nayyar says 'delayed gratification' was used for filming 'Jee Karda' intimate scenes

Sports

India will look to win World Cup for Kohli, says Virender Sehwag

Technology

India likely to see 147 unicorns in next 5 years: Report

News

Kubbra on working with Jisshu Sengupta: He has this childlike fun ability

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5's real-life look leaked

News

Adhura – Step inside the haunting corridors of a boarding school

News

‘MasterChef Australia 2023’ contestant Adi Nevgi wins judges’ hearts with pani puri

Technology

Netflix removes its basic plan from Canada market

Technology

Study identifies potential new treatment for liver disease

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Akanksha Puri tells Jad Hadid that she didn’t get closure from ex Paras Chhabra

Sports

Hanuma Vihari likely to move from Andhra, play for Madhya Pradesh in 2023/24 Indian domestic season

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US