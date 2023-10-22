'Baazigar' actor Dalip Tahil sentenced two months jail in drunk driving case

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Actor Dalip Tahil, who famously played the role of Madan Chopra in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Baazigar’, and is known for films like ‘Vishwatma’, ‘Tridev’ and ‘Darr’, has been sentenced to 2 months of jail time with regards to a 5 year-old accident case.

As per media reports, a magistrate’s court convicted Dalip Tahil of ramming his car into an autorickshaw in 2018. The impact of the collision was such that the female passenger in the autorickshaw sustained injuries to her back and the neck.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, the actor had refused to give his blood samples to the police for an alcohol test.

After the accident, the actor tried to flee the spot but was stuck in a massive traffic jam due to Ganesh Visarjan processions in the city. The passengers intercepted the actor’s vehicle, and the latter also got into an argument with them.

The actor was taken into custody after the police were summoned.

While Tahil was given bail, the case continued. On Sunday, Relying on the evidence of the doctor, who opined that the smell of the alcohol was found and pupils were dilated, the court announced the verdict and sentenced him to two months.

The actor, who is quite active on Instagram, hasn’t yet reacted to the verdict.

