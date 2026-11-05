With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash’s Ramayana set to release in theatres on November 5, singer and music composer Badshah has shared his review of the film. After watching it at a special screening in Mumbai, he praised the performances, visuals and background music. He also singled out the Jatayu sequence, describing it as ‘insane’. Badshah said the film made him emotional despite being familiar with the story since childhood.

The special screening took place on Tuesday and was attended by members of the cast, crew and the film industry. The screening came after the film’s world premiere in Los Angeles last week. With just a day left before its theatrical release, Badshah’s reaction has added to the growing discussion around the much-awaited film.

What Badshah said about Ramayana

Responding to a post on X by a user who expressed excitement about watching the film after reading its reviews, Badshah shared his experience. He wrote, “You have to watch it. Namit has delivered. Every frame is breathtaking. The characters feel so real. It made me cry, even when we’ve known the story since our childhood.

INCREDIBL BGM. Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Rakul. Everyone nailed it. Jatayu scene is insane. And wait for the moment when the dharti amber theme comes. CLAPSSSS. PLEASE GO WATCH IT.” His comments highlighted the film’s visual presentation, music and performances, with special attention to the Jatayu sequence.

What to know about Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit’s Prime Focus and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is reportedly being made on a budget of ₹4000 crore. The film features VFX by DNEG, the eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects studio. Sony Pictures has partnered with the makers for its global distribution, with the film expected to release across 70,000 screens.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash appears as Ravana. The cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Rakul. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first part arrives worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is scheduled for Diwali 2027. Speaking to PTI, producer Namit Malhotra explained why the makers wanted to tell the familiar story on a larger scale.

“In India, there are a lot of questions like, ‘Why are they making the Ramayana when there have been so many Ramayanas? We already know the story.’ And I’m like, ‘Listen, we’re making it because we want to show you the version of this story that you’ve never seen.’ No television show, no street play, no Ram Leela has ever shown you the Ramayana on this scale and with this spectacle that we are making…Much like an Avatar or an Avengers movie or think about Spider-Man or The Odyssey. We’re putting Ramayana right up there next to all of those spectacles,” Namit Malhotra told PTI.