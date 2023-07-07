Badshah gives Punjabi ‘tadka’ to Bengali ‘IBD 3’ contestant’s name

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Popular rapper Badshah was so impressed by a contestant named Norbu Tamang from reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ (IBD 3) that he chose to give an interesting nickname to him with a Punjabi spin and called him ‘Norbinder’.

On Sunday India’s Best Dancer 3, will delight audiences with its “Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar” special episode.

Invoking the spirit of ‘Baisakhi’ will be contestant Norbu Tamang and choreographer Tushar Shetty, who will perform to the chartbuster hit, ‘Mauja Hi Mauja’.

Complimenting Norbu, renowned rapper Badshah will praise the fact that Norbu has reinvented himself saying: “It was brilliant; Bhai, what energy! I am not used to such experimental dance styles, although nowadays, there are a lot of mashups of Punjabi and hip-hop. But, the way you have merged these two styles of dance, it’s very unique. I follow ‘Bhangra Empire’, who do a mashup of Bhangra and Hip Hop with their choreography.

“But, you took it to another level. Bhangra generally is performed with a little less tempo but throughout your performance, your expressions were on point. This was new for me. Too good.”

Furthermore, Badshah shared, “Norbu, you are shining today. I asked Geeta ma’am “is this Norbu?” because I was not able to believe that it was you. I have seen you on social media before, so when the team told me about you, I told them you are very cool! And, today you look more like Norbinder than Norbu. Chak de Norbinder!”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

