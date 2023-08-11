scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Badshah: 'Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS)  Indian Hip-hop titan and rapper Badshah has spoken about the genre Hip-Hop, which turned 50 on Friday. He said that it is a montage made up of many cultures and communities and it is one of the greatest art forms ever.

Talking to IANS exclusively on the occasion, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, revealed what Hip-hop means to him.

He said: “Hip-hop is a montage. It’s made up of many cultures and communities and it is one of the greatest art forms ever. It’s become the epicenter of pop culture, whether it’s the sneaker culture or street art, they all trace back to hip-hop. Back in the 1980s everyone thought hip-hop was a subculture that would lose its’ sheen.”

He added: “Not only has the genre reinvented, but it is also reinventing other aspects. The social, political, economic, educational and cultural systems – hip-hop has impacted all of these spheres, transforming as it has been transformed. In hip-hop, when someone does it, then that becomes a trend.”

He shared his opinion on what makes hip hop extraordinary. The musician says it helps in finding yourself.

“Hip-hop pushes you to be you, minus the facades. I feel like in the pursuit of finding yourself, hip-hop helps me because that culture says, you’ve got to be authentic. The genre is flexible enough to be whatever any artist wants it to be,” said the rapper.

He added that Hip-hop can be political, heated, fun-loving, emotive or poetic and yet be very relatable and authentic at its very core.

Badshah, whose track ‘Genda Phool’ came out to be commercially one of the most successful, says a lot of Hip-hop artistes are not being law, which he feels is lacking in the space in India.

“A lot of artists aren’t being raw and real with their artistry, and are not being able to find a balance between creative satisfaction and marketing dictates. Streaming numbers and chart success are not the ultimate benchmark of success and should not define an artist’s music-making process.”

What do you think about the future of hip hop in India?

Badshah said: “The future of hip hop is in India. Indian hip hop music is no longer regional or underground and we are headed towards a revolution.”

Before being this top musician that he is today, the 37-year-old rapper was living a different life as he enrolled as a math student at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi before moving to civil engineering in Chandigarh, where he was exposed to new Punjabi music which promoted him to take on “rap” writing.

Was it tough to make everyone understand the kind of music you were doing or wanted to do?

Badhshah agrees it was extremely difficult.

“When I was growing up, it was extremely difficult to think big as I hailed from a middle-class milieu. But music gave me the courage to dream and I didn’t care much about what others felt because it almost felt like hip hop was my inner sanctum.”

“Today, that’s all changed, I want to be the first guy to have a concert on the moon. I was the first artist to shoot a music video on top of the O2 Arena in England. In my early days, it was tough for me to say ‘I can build from rock bottom’ but hip hop was a test for my testimony.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports
This May Also Interest You
Sports

England striker Harry Kane agrees Bayern Munich move, set for medical on Friday: Reports

Sports

Hales, Pooran, du Plessis, Rossouw among 6 batters nominated for upcoming BBL overseas draft

News

'Jawan' has a strong take on women empowerment, says SRK

News

'Vijay Varma's versatility can take him to all kinds of places in the world,' says KJo

Technology

Amazon plans to drop dozens of in-house brands as it battles costs, regulators

Technology

BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants

Technology

Uttar Pradesh records maximum cases of cancer

News

Rob Lowe reveals why he walked out from critically acclaimed 'The West Wing'

Technology

Innovations, strategy drive realme's exceptional 51% Q2 growth in India

News

Josh Lucas shot underwater scenes for 6 to 8 hours for 'Black Demon'

Sports

Even Jadeja is not playing…don’t want anyone to miss key events, says Rohit on missing T20Is v Windies

News

Martin Sheen lends support to docu-film on US labour trafficking

News

Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

News

Parekh family set to return with 'Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan' on Diwali

Technology

Gut microbiome can raise risk, severity of HIV, EBV disease

News

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth reveal newborn son's name

News

Adam Sandler to star with daughters Sadie, Sunny in new film 'You Are So Not Invited…'

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shiv Thakare receives ‘Best power-packed performer of Television industry’ award

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US