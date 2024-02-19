BAFTA Awards: Bradley Cooper praises Carey Mulligan as they walk the red carpet

London, Feb 19 (IANS) Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, who have been nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress for their roles as composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia in ‘Maestro’, made their way together down the red carpet, reports BBC.

Cooper, who also directed the film, said the music “is the actual guiding light of the whole film because it’s scored to (Bernstein’s) music”.

He also paid tribute to Mulligan, saying: “It was always joyful, every time I got excited to do a scene with her. It was just effortless.”

On bringing the relatively unknown Felicia to life, Mulligan, according to BBC, said it “wouldn’t have been possible” without the help of the Bernstein family, and added: “I felt like they couldn’t have been more generous.”

Cooper learned to compose for the film and described it as “incredible” and an “experience of a lifetime” working with the London Symphony Orchestra on it.

–IANS

srb/