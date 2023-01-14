scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Balakrishna celebrates Sankranti in Chandrababu's native village

By News Bureau

Amaravati, Jan 14 (IANS) Popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna participated in Sankranti celebrations with his family members at Naravaripalle village in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

The actor, who is also a member of Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, celebrated the festival with the family of his brother-in-law and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the latter’s native village.

Balayya, as the actor is popularly known, took everyone by surprise by going for a morning walk in the village.

Attired in winter wear, he responded to the greetings from his fans.

He also participated in Bhogi near the house of Chandrababu Naidu.

Talking to media persons, Balayya greeted Telugu people all over the world on the occasion of Sankranti.

He hoped that the festival would bring loads of happiness and prosperity to people.

The actor thanked the audience for making Veera Simha Reddy a big hit.

“Whenever a good movie is made, Telugu audiences support it. Veera Simha Reddy also received their support,” he said.

Balakrishna said Veera Simha Reddy, released three days ago, was not merely made in faction fight drop back but has family sentiments.

The actor thanked the entire movie team. He said he got a good opportunity to work with director Gopichand Malineni.

“He knows the pulse of the audience and made a movie which they like,” he said.

The families of Balakrishna and Chandrababu Naidu came together for the festival.

The actor’s sister Bhuvaneswari is Chandrababu Naidu’s wife.

Balakrishna, whose daughter Brahmini is also married to Naidu’s son N. Lokesh, is a legislator of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

He is a member of Andhra Pradesh Assembly from Hindupur constituency.

–IANS

ms/pgh

Previous article
U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland
Next article
Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'
This May Also Interest You
News

Allison Williams wants a sequel to surprise hit 'M3GAN'

Sports

U19 Women's T20 WC: Bangladesh open tournament by stunning Australia, UAE begin with win over Scotland

News

James Gunn shoots down speculations of Jacob Elordi playing Superman

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat Malaysia 4-0 in opener

Technology

2022 was 5th warmest year on record, situation alarming: NASA

Technology

Rural commerce tech platform VilCart raises $18 mn in funding winter

News

Ram Charan saw 'RRR' for the first time with Rajamouli at 4 am in local theatre

News

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fond memories with cast of 'Mission Majnu'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: New Zealand start their campaign with 3-1 win over Chile

Sports

Will help us to learn a lot by playing against Australia, says Pakistan's Sidra Amin

News

Katy Perry vows to become 'grandma pop star'

Technology

Twitter rolls out 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web

News

Marisa Abela's first look as Amy Winehouse from biopic leaves fans divided

Sports

Dakar Rally 2023: Nacho Cornejo wins 12th Stage, second stage win for Honda

Technology

Google rolls out phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS

Fashion and Lifestyle

Kangana Ranaut is missing her mom-made laddus…

Sports

Gujarat win 9th edition of National Blind Cricket Tournament

Sports

IND v SL, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep, Sri Lanka seek to end tour on a high (preview)

Sports

SA20: Delighted to see domestic players putting their hands up already, says Lungi Ngidi

News

Sonu Chandrapal: Technology is a boon or bane, depends on how you use it

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US