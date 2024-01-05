'Barbie', 'Oppenheimer', 'Killers of the Flower Moon' top BAFTA longlists

London, Jan 5 (IANS) The British Academy, reports ‘Variety’, has unveiled the results of the first round of voting across all 24 categories for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, “with a perhaps unsurprising trio of films at the top”.

The cultural phenomenon that was ‘Barbenheimer’ has continued to smash its way into the awards season, with both ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ named in 15 categories, including best film and best director, adds ‘Variety’.

But joining the two with 15 slots, making it a three-way tie going into the final nominations, is ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Last year, only ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ earned 15 longlist places, with the film going on to dominate the awards ceremony (and winning best film), ‘Variety’ notes.

Further down, ‘Poor Things’ was named in 14 categories, ‘Maestro’ in 12 and ‘Saltburn’ in 11, with ‘Saltburn’ missing out on a best film slot. Other UK films fared well, with ‘The Zone of Interest’ and ‘All of Us Strangers’ named in 10 categories (including best film), ‘Wonka’ in eight, ‘How to Have Sex’ in six and ‘Rye Lane’ in five.

‘How to Have Sex’ and ‘Rye Lane’, according to ‘Variety’, also saw their debut directors, Molly Manning Walker and Raine Allen-Miller, respectively, and their lead stars, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Vivian Oparah, find longlist slots in the director and leading actress categories (among some well-established greats).

The final nominations list are set to be announced on January 18, with the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 18.

