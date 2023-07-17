scorecardresearch
Barun Sobti: Shooting in Punjab for 'Kohrra' was discovering the land through new lens

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 17 (IANS)  Actor Barun Sobti has spoken about shooting for the series ‘Kohrra’ in Punjab and said that it was like discovering the land through new lens. 

Barun said: “It’s a coincidence that I am playing a cop in Kohrra who is engulfed in solving a murder mystery because I thoroughly enjoy mysteries. After shooting, I, somehow, found that there was a mystery room near the location and I urged Sudip Sharma and Gunjit Chopra to come experience the thrill.”

“Shooting in Punjab for Kohrra for me was discovering the land from a new lens. We traveled inroads and shot at various locations to sustain the authenticity and rawness that resonates with the storyline of the series.”

The Netflix series Kohrra, set in the heartland of Punjab, takes the audiences on a thrilling journey through the intertwined lives of dysfunctional families and the depths of a crime investigation. The cast including Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola, Rachel Shelley, and Manish Chaudhary spent substantial time exploring Punjab during the shoot.

Harleen Sethi recalls finding herself in the middle of a rose garden on the first day of shoot, talking more about it, she said: “Even though I am a Punjabi, I haven’t spent much time in Punjab. Hence, shooting in Punjab, being close to my roots was a special experience and it will always remain close to my heart. Punjab is a vibrant state, the vast lush fields and farmlands instantly transports you in the midst of nature.

She added: “I was in the middle of this garden where roses were in full bloom, the sun was setting with sky fully orange with hints of blue, it was such a pleasant set up, I ended up spending hours after the shoot on the first day.

“There was also a Gurdwara near the house where we were shooting, it was so peaceful as I could hear the prayers and even find time after the shoot to pay my visits.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
