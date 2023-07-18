‘Bawaal’ receives request to be dubbed in Japanese

Mumbai, July 18 (IANS) The upcoming Bollywood film ‘Bawaal’ starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead has received a special request from Japan. The audience there wants the film to be dubbed in Japanese for a better experience on the streaming medium.

The interest of the Japanese people to dub the film in their language is because of Japan’s connection to the subject matter of the film, as it touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2.

‘Bawaal’, which has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, showcases the elements of World War 2 which is a subject of interest for the Japanese audience.

Confirming the news, the spokesperson for Sajid’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, said, “Yes, there has been a request to release the film in Japan. It’s still early to provide specific details. However, the excitement surrounding the release of ‘Bawaal’ is overwhelming, and we are thrilled to see the immense love and anticipation it has received so far.”

Recently, fan screenings of ‘Bawaal’ were held ahead of its global release. The early reaction of fans after watching the film has been excellent.

Produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, the film will have its exclusive global premiere on Prime Video on July 21.

–IANS

aa/arm