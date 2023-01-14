'BB16': 'Mandali' Shiv, Nimrit, MC Stan get emotional at Abdu's exit

Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Big Boss 16’, the cutest contestant of the show Abdu Rozik will be seen making an exit and his friends Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan will break into tears as he leaves.

Sajid Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan too will be seen in tears as they would miss Abdu.

In a promo, Sajid was also seen telling housemates that he had a feeling that something is going to happen today. Later, we see Tina Datta crying and saying that Abdu was always there for her whenever she needed him.

Abdu leaves the show with a smile and wishes everyone luck.

As per the reports, Abdu is out of Bigg Boss 16 due to work commitments. The show got an extension of several weeks but Abdu had some prior work commitments.

–IANS

dc/kvd