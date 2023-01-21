scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'BB16': Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik sprinkle humour on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Former contestants Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik will be seen in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode adding a dollop of humour and laughter.

In the episode, Sajid will be asked to cast the contestants in the roles of hero, side hero, heroine, villain and comedian. Sajid in his own style carries out the casting.

With a segment of ‘Long Son Short Son Show’ in which guest and Salman are tasked to assign each contestant the most suitable title from the latter’s movie.

Shalin Bhanot is feted with the title of ‘Tubelight’ and Sumbul Touqeer gets ‘Wanted’.

Later in the show, Salman sheds light on Tina Datta’s conversation with Priyanka Choudhary about Shalin trying to team up with her before the season began in order to bag the trophy.

As soon as Salman probes into why Tina waited for 15 weeks to bust Shalin’s cover, she starts crying because she feels targeted.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Previous article
Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday
Next article
I-League: Unbeaten at home, Mohammedan Sporting host RoundGlass Punjab (preview)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

WFI writes to Ministry, rejects all allegations against their chief Brij Bhushan

Sports

Australian Open: De Minaur overcomes Bonzi, Shelton continues his dream debut

Sports

I-League: Unbeaten at home, Mohammedan Sporting host RoundGlass Punjab (preview)

News

Rhea shares unseen pics on Sushant's birthday

News

Richa Chadha used to organise pulp movie screenings, reveals Vasan Bala

Sports

2nd ODI: Indian bowlers' impressive show has New Zealand bundled out for just 108

Sports

Diana Baig ruled out of Pakistan's T20Is against Australia, Women's T20 World Cup

News

When Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last

News

Mira Rajput plays 'Deva Deva' on piano in her new home

News

Anubhav Singh Bassi to make film debut with 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka, Bencic win to set up intriguing fourth-round clash (Ld)

Technology

2,300 active & working employees now at Twitter, clarifies Musk

Sports

South Africa's David Miller focuses on diet as he gets ready for IPL 2023

News

Rashmika to join 'The boys' for 'Pushpa: The Rule' shoot next month

Sports

Wrestlers are scared, feel cheated, may re-start protest on Sunday, claim sources

News

Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

News

Rituparna Sengupta says her new film is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Sports

Australian Open: Impressive Zhang beats US qualifier, charges into last 16

Sports

SA20: I idolise Rohit, Surya and learnt a lot from them, says MI Cape Town's Dewald Brevis

News

The Aristocrats to headline Oddball Festival India in Feb

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US