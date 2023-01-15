scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'BB16': Shiv Thakare beats Shalin Bhanot in cooking skills, tops the task

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 16” contestants Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot are asked to show their cooking talent on the show. Bigg Boss asked them to prepare ‘Zaafrani Veg Pulav’ for the best cooks in the house Tina Datta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, and Archana Gautam, who are also the judges for the given task.

Shiv and Shalin are assisted by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Soundarya Sharma, respectively. The trick is that the cooks have to make the dish using all the ingredients placed on the cooking station within half an hour. At last, Shiv is announced as the winner.

Moreover, the upcoming episode will also see the eviction of Sajid Khan after Sreejita and Abdu.

Apart from this, Shekhar Suman is back with his interesting segment in which he is seen playing the role of his ghetto twin Razor Suman and roasting the contestants. He touched upon Archana’s distaste for her brother Gulshan’s entry, Farah Khan eyeing the show’s property, and is comically accused of selling it to Razor, and Shalin and Tina’s confusing situations.

“Bigg Boss 16” airs on Colors.

–IANS

ila/d

Previous article
Jesse Eisenberg opens up on being uncomfortable while filming sex scenes
This May Also Interest You
News

Jesse Eisenberg opens up on being uncomfortable while filming sex scenes

Sports

Ind vs SL: Kerala Sports Minister's remarks draw flak amid low turnout at stadium

News

Kartik Aaryan takes day off from 'Shehzada' promos to celebrate mom's birthday

News

Disha Thakur talks about playing Chandni in 'Main Monica'

News

Marathi film actor, also seen on 'Taarak Mehta', Sunil Holkar passes away at 40

Sports

3rd ODI: It is amazing to see what he does, says Shubman Gill on Virat Kohli

Sports

'GOAT': Fans go crazy as Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill smash centuries in India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Sports

Malaysia Open: Axelsen, Yamaguchi win singles titles; Zheng Si Wei/Huang Ya Qiong bags mixed doubles crown

Technology

Construction of US semiconductor plant on track: Samsung CEO

Sports

3rd ODI: Virat Kohli 166, Shubman Gill 116 propel India to mammoth 390/5 against Sri Lanka

Sports

ILT20: I am looking to bat positively and aggressively, says Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

News

Vijay Sethupathi says Hindi audience doesn't take him seriously

News

Namita Thapar says housekeeper stole phone, wrote 'hateful' post

Sports

World Archery releases event calendar for the 2023 season

News

Kannada superstars celebrate Sankranti, call on fans to share the joy

Fashion & Lifestyle

'Babylon' star Margot Robbie says she loves to travel by the London Underground

Sports

Mumbai Marathon: Ethiopia's Lemi, Haymanot set course records; Gopi wins in Indian section

News

Jamie Lee Curtis turns her Golden Globes reaction meme into T-shirt print

News

Sreejita De clarifies: I didn’t mean Tina Datta has actually broken relationships

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US