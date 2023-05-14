scorecardresearch
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kids prefer his movies to hers

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 14 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Garner’s children would rather watch actor Ben Affleck’s movies.

The 51-year-old actress, who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Ben, has opened up that her kids don’t enjoy watching her movies and that they much prefer to see her ex-husband on screen, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“They don’t mind watching their dad, but they kind of want me to be their mom. They don’t want to see me upset and women cry more in what we do. And they don’t really want to see me in a romantic thing,” Jennifer – who has starred in films such as ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ and ‘Yes Day’ – told Allure magazine.

Jennifer – who was married to Ben between 2005 and 2018 – loves the challenge of motherhood. The actress always dreamed of having children, even if that meant having to adopt or becoming a foster parent.

She shared: “Being a mother was one thing I knew I was going to be. I really could have been a mother in any way. I could have adopted, I could have fostered, but there was no doubt I was going to be a mom.

“I mean, I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie – C and J’s Babysitting – from, like, seventh or eighth grade.”

Jennifer has even confessed to being a little overbearing with her own kids. The Hollywood star said: “I have a lot of faith in my kids. I don’t love every behaviour all the time, always. It’s gnarly growing up. “We didn’t have the eyes on us that our kids have.”

“I was such a first-time mom. (My eldest daughter) didn’t have a shot. She couldn’t have a free thought – I was all over her. I was a nightmare for everyone around me.”

–IANS

dc/kvd

