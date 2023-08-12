scorecardresearch
'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' to air new I-Day special packing

Mumbai, Aug 12 (IANS) August 15 is just around the corner, the highly popular drama series ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ will don the hues of patriotism in its new upcoming episodes, as the drama explores a compelling new narrative arc which will mix in comedy with tension, suspense and high stakes emotionality.

Actress Shubhangi Atre a.k.a Angoori Bhabi talking about the new special said: “In Modern Colony, residents are pooling money for the upcoming August 15 celebration. However, trouble arises when Kuljeet Kulta’s henchmen apprehend Saxena (Saanand Verma) and bring him to Kulta. Saxena hands over a document revealing that the landowner of Modern Colony.”

Diving further into detail about the plot threads, she said: “Sarkunda has sold the land to Kulta, necessitating the evacuation of their homes. This revelation leaves everyone distressed. Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) and Vibhuti (Aasif Sheikh) attempt to reason with Kulta, urging him not to evict them.”

“Despite their efforts, Kulta remains unyielding. Faced with the prospect of leaving the colony, most residents avoid legal battles. However, they concoct a plan to ensnare Sarkunda,” the actress added.

“The strategy involves sending Angoori to extract the truth from him while intoxicated. Angoori successfully elicits the truth from Sarkunda, acquires the key, and sends Tiwari and Vibhuti to retrieve the crucial document.”

This new special packs in a lot of new familial trouble, bringing elements of great tension and scheming to reveal hidden truths as each character has their own card to play, but there can be only one winner. To win this tricky game of life, one must pack in their own ace in the hole. But who has the card which is needed to win, and struggle to keep what is theirs.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ packing in drama, tension, comedy, suspense has received great acclaim.

Independence Day special of the show will air on &TV at 10:30 p.m.

