Bhuvan Bam turns into commentator for ‘Takeshi’s Castle’ Indian reboot

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam is all set to don the hat of a commentator for the Indian reboot of the popular 1980s Japanese game show, ‘Takeshi’s Castle’.

With this, Bhuvan has replaced Jaaved Jaffrey as the commentator. The latter turned the show into a legacy as he cultivated a strong fan following courtesy his antics and on point commentary in the show.

Talking about the iconic show, Bhuvan Bam said: “Since the original version of Takeshi’s Castle was on television, I have been an ardent fan of the concept, execution and the hilarity of the game-show. It’s highly nostalgic for me to have grown up seeing the show and now voicing it, is genuinely a full circle moment.”

He further mentioned: “I don’t think there is anyone in my generation who hasn’t loved and enjoyed this madcap comedy. Being a part of this incredible game-show is a privilege and an honour. As an entertainer, my viewers have always appreciated the unique yet relatable characters that I’ve portrayed, and I am happy to bring a bit of my creative self as ‘Titu Mama’. I am hopeful that the younger generation will love this show as much as we did.”

The eight-episode series will retain the eccentricities that people saw in the original version – swashbuckling adventures, fun set-ups, challenging games coupled with hilarious commentary. As contestants travel from one terrifying escapade to another, Bhuvan Bam will be providing a uniquely Indian perspective and add elements of fun and laughter as one of his most-loved characters – ‘Titu Mama’ from BB Ki Vines.

Viewers will get to watch over 100 contestants as the “attacking army” attempting to storm the impenetrable castle, fighting off all kinds of guards, devils, and giant foam mushrooms along the way. Only the bravest and luckiest will make it through to take on Takeshi himself, and potentially bank 1 million yen.

–IANS

aa/kvd