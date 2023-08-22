scorecardresearch
Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has opened up on his relationship with his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, saying we are like friends. 

The upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show will see a unique aspiration of Kunal Sinh Dodia from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, whose sole purpose to come on the show is to prove to his father that he is a responsible son.

Kunal is a young Police Sub Inspector in the Ahmedabad police force, and is currently associated with the Human Rights department in the DG office.

While he is a hard worker, Kunal humorously confessed to Big B that he is a different person at home, claiming to be a procrastinator who chooses to complete tasks at his own pace.

His father and other family members are not fond of this behaviour. And often, Kunal agrees to disagree with his father, especially when it comes to the topic that he is not responsible enough.

Kunal said: “I am asking out of curiosity. My father and I keep on fighting at home. He thinks I am not responsible. But how is it at your place? How is your relation with Abhishek Bachchan?”

Listening to their sweet father-son quirks, Big B was reminded of the bond he shares with his son Abhishek, and he elaborated on how he considers his son to be a close confidant and vice versa.

Big B was left speechless and said: “Kya bole sir abhi.”

Amitabh then went on to say: “I see Abhishek as my friend. There is an old saying ‘When your son wears your shoes, then he is not your son, but becomes your friend’. So, Abhishek has taken all of my shoes, because they are fit for him”.

“Whatever I can talk with Abhishek, I cannot discuss that with anyone in the family. And I believe that same happens with Abhishek too. We both are very freely and frankly with each other. Whatever the situation is, or if any problem arises, we talk to each other. This is our relationship,” said the actor.

He then asks Kunal’s father what he wants to say to his son. Kunal’s father said: “he is perfect in his job, but he is 50 per cent in the household chores and responsibilities.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com
