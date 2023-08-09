scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Big B credits his makeup artist for making him look 'khoobsurat' on 'KBC 15'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to host the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has credited his makeup artist Deepak Sawant for making him look ‘khoobsurat’ on the screen.

The video which was shared by the makers on the social media on Wednesday, is titled as “#ABUnplugged ye version hai nirala, sabko dete hain #AmitabhBachchan ji unke kaam ka credit!”.

The Reel video shows Big B sitting on the seat in front of the computer on the set of ‘KBC 15’, with his makeup artist Deepak giving final touches to him. Referring to Deepak, Big B is seen saying, “Humara jo chehra hai na yeh sab inki badolat hai. Inka naam hai Deepak Sawant. Ye hamara chehra banate hai. Agar hum khoobsurat lag rahe hai to inki badolat.”

He further said: “Apko batade 40 saal se yeh hai humare saath.” Big B is donning a black coloured three-piece suit set, with a white shirt, and completed the look with white sports shoes.”

Earlier, Big B’s stylist Priya Patil had revealed that she will style the actor with evolving fashion trends that the megastar pulls off with elan.

Speaking about the ‘badlaav’ in Bachchan’s look this season, Priya had said: “For the 15th Season of KBC, my mood board included the brief of keeping the look ‘new’ and ‘fresh.’ Keeping the classic look intact, we have gone a step ahead, and added newer elements to it.”

“Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, Bandhgalas and Jodhpuris, but I am introducing a ‘Colour Play’ which will be a contrasting combination of colours. To elaborate, the waistcoats will have colour patterns like wine against navy, black and white, powder blue and navy, pinstripes with plains, checks with plains, and more,” she shared.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ is set to premiere on August 14 on Sony.

–IANS

sp/dan

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Coach Lopetegui leaves Wolves after disagreement over signings
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Coach Lopetegui leaves Wolves after disagreement over signings

News

Lizzo controversy leads to cancellation of major American festival

News

'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer says DCEU's final cut was not his version

Sports

Faheem Ashraf, Tayyab Tahir return to Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup; Saud Shakeel included for Afghanistan series

News

Fwd: Anant Mahadevan's biopic 'Phule' enters post-production

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on four-year deal

Lyrics

B Praak – Allah De Bandeya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin

Health & Lifestyle

Particulate air pollution growing risk for early CVD death, disability: Study

Technology

YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

News

Fans buzz with speculation as Shah Rukh Khan’s new video goes viral

Sports

ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14

News

Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan online public war rages on as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ nears its end

News

‘Gadar 2’ Vs ‘Jailer’: Box office battle seems tough, gripped with uncertainty

News

Megan Fox to make her transition to poetry in new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

News

Shilpa Shetty to IGT's 'Botlab Dynamics': You have written history in the sky

News

Initially agitated by idea of love, Vijay Deverakonda has come to embrace it

Technology

Country's next-gen creator economy set to thrive on YouTube: India head

Technology

Nvidia unveils new chip for accelerated computing, generative AI

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US