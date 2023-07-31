scorecardresearch
Big B says 'new beginning' as 'KBC 15' theme tune changed, new lifeline introduced

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) After over a decade of having the iconic theme tune, the audiences are up for a surprise as the popular quiz game show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ (KBC 15) will have a new theme tune, and a new lifeline in the show.

Sources told IANS: “There is a new lifeline in the show this season. There has been a change in the tune of KBC, with the addition of new instruments in it like flute, sitar. And, also the audience will witness a change in the set which is in the form of ‘X’. There are two tunnels, with new and different lights. The name for the timer, which is referred to as ‘dugdugji’, will also be changed”.

A video of the show posted on social media begins with the game show’s iconic theme tune, showing the grand set of the ‘KBC’. Big B enters in a black suit and is heard saying: “5G ki speed se upgrade ho kar ke, naye approach ke sath is naye daur me aap sabka bahot swagat hai. Aarambh karta hun Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar Kaun Banega Crorepati.. #newbeginning”.

The show is an official Hindi adaptation of the ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ franchise.

It has been presented by Amitabh Bachchan since its inception, except for during the third season, which was hosted by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The registration for this season started from April 29.

Musician duo Rohan and Vinayak have breathed a new life into the iconic theme tune of ‘KBC’, by adding Amitabh’s lyrical narration.

Big B’s deep baritone complements his musical delivery through the promo, in which the expression “naye armaan, nayi muskaan, naye aasmaan liye” had set the stage for the new season of KBC. It also sets the tone for a fresh avatar of the show. The show will premiere from August 14 at 9 p.m.

–IANS

sp/sha

0
