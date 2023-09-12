scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Big B shares mantra for 'sukhi parivaar' in 'KBC 15'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, revealed who gets ready first when he goes out with his wife and actress Jaya Bachchan.

In the new promo of the quiz-based reality show released on Tuesday, a man from the audience is seen asking Big B, “Aap or Jaya ji jab bahar nikalte hain ghoomne ke liye ya event par jaane ke liye, to dono me se pehle kon tayaar hota hai?.”

The video was titled as: “#ABUnplugged Every wife ever!”

The 80-year-old actor, who is known for his fun antics on the sets of the show, pointed at himself and smiled.

Amitabh looked his dashing best in a purple blazer, matching pants and a white formal shirt.

The man again asks the actor: “Kitne time wait karna padta hai aapko?”, to which Big B replied: “Ye ham nahi batayenge aapko warna samasya khadi ho jaegi parivarik jeevan mein.”

The video was captioned as: “Wife taiyaar hone mein waqt leti hai, lekin kitna waqt leti hai ye nahin bolna chahiye, yahi #AmitabhBachchan ji ka sukhi parivaar ka mantra hai! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.

–IANS

sp/aa/khz

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Stem cell-derived components may help treat PCOS
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US