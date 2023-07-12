scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Big B-starrer 'Mili', Rajesh Khanna's 'Bawarchi' and 'Koshish' to get remakes

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Hindi-language Indian classics ‘Mili’, ‘Koshish’ and ‘Bawarchi’ are all set to get remade as Jaadugar Films and Sameer Raj Sippy Productions have teamed up for it.

The abovementioned 1970’s films were produced under N.C. Sippy’s banner.

Directed by Gulzar, ‘Koshish’, an homage to 1961 Japanese film ‘Happiness of Us Alone’, starred Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan. It followed a deaf-mute couple who fight against the odds to live a life of dignity.

Kumar won best actor and Gulzar best screenplay at India’s National Film Awards, reports ‘Variety’.

‘Bawarchi’, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was a remake of Tapan Sinha’s 1966 Bengali-language film ‘Galpo Holeo Satti’ and starred Rajesh Khanna and Jaya Bachchan.

In the film, Khanna plays a talented domestic helper who transforms a dysfunctional middle-class family.

Mukherjee’s ‘Mili’ (1975) starred Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and charted the burgeoning romance between a depressed alcoholic and his cheerful neighbour, which is overshadowed by terminal disease, reports ‘Variety’.

The remakes, which will be set in contemporary times, are currently in various stages of development.

Sameer Raj Sippy is the grandson of N. C. Sippy and son of Raj Sippy.

Jaadugar Films previously produced ZEE5 original film ‘Mrs Undercover’ (2023).

Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favorite movies in a new form and mould. It is a huge responsibility as ‘Koshish’, ‘Bawarchi’ and ‘Mili’ are celebrated in India and across the globe, which have been made by the legendary Gulzar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee who have set the standards of filmmaking for generations to come.”

“These are the films we have grown up on and they are the stories that the new generation should also witness to know our rich cinematic legacy. We endeavor to put our best to live up to the expectations, the responsibility and most importantly remake these films, which will touch audiences hearts far and wide.”

Sameer Raj Sippy added: “I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook. And that’s the intention behind revisiting ‘Bawarchi’, ‘Mili’ and ‘Koshish’.”

–IANS

dc/svn

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Julia Fox says she's 'permanently banned' from one store for shoplifting
Next article
Ananya, Aditya add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert in Spain
This May Also Interest You
News

Ananya, Aditya add fuel to dating rumours after posting pics from same concert in Spain

News

Julia Fox says she's 'permanently banned' from one store for shoplifting

Technology

HP unveils new lineup of AI-powered laptops in India

Sports

Ind vs WI: It won't be a cakewalk for Yashasvi, says Aakash Chopra

News

Adarsh Gourav ecstatic to reunite with 'The White Tiger' co-actor Rajkummar Rao in 'Guns & Gulaabs'

Sports

Kraigg Brathwaite stresses consistency to topple India in Test series

News

Harrison Ford on his initial reaction to Indiana Jones' costume for 'Raiders Of The Lost Ark'

Technology

Microsoft turns to UK after win in US over $68.7 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Technology

Global PC shipments fall 16.6% in Q2, Lenovo maintains lead

News

James Gunn expands 'Superman: Legacy' cast and new DC universe

News

Ranveer Singh completes dubbing for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, drops a glimpse

News

Harshdeep Kaur pairs with Mukti Mohan for her single 'Waah Sajna'

Technology

Users can now transfer Netflix profile to existing account

Sports

BCCI secy Jay Shah will not visit Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023

News

Noyonika in 'The Trial' resonates with Kajol because she too is a mother

News

Salman Khan gushes over Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ teaser; fans hail their ‘bromance’

Sports

FIFA lifts Zimbabwe ban

Technology

Google dropped plans for AI chatbot app targetting Gen Z: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US