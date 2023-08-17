Big B wants Gauri Khan to design his vanity van

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently hosting the 15th season of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, has revealed that he wanted producer and interior designer Gauri Khan to revamp his vanity van, but she has not done it yet.

During an episode, Big B asked a question to contestant Kapil Dev which read as: Which famous personality’s spouse is the author of this book? The book was titled ‘My Life in Design’. The options given to the contestant were: Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Chetan Bhagat.

The contestant chose the right answer- Shah Rukh Khan, as the book was by his wife Gauri Khan. Big B replied to the contestant that, “I like your way of playing. Your judgement is good”.

The actor went on to say that “In this coffee table book, she presents exclusive pictures of her family as a designer, and depicts her journey. She is a home designer. I have seen her designs too.”

Bachchan said: “A few days ago, I was shooting with Shah Rukh, and while talking I went into his van. His van is very beautiful. It is very well designed, it has a TV, table and chairs which can be moved. There’s space for makeup too, there’s a toilet too. Its amazing. He (SRK) said Gauri designed it. In fact, he said that he will ask her to design my van too. But she (Gauri) hasn’t come yet.” Then Big B laughed.

The actor then praised the contestant’s moustache saying “mooche ho to Nathulal jaisi ho, warna na ho”.

One of the new additions to this season is the introduction of the ‘Super Sandook’, which adds thrill to the game, providing a much-required respite that allows the contestant to revive what has been lost.

The second significant change is ‘Desh Ka Sawal’, which will drive more audience participation. Along with ‘Video Call a Friend’ and ‘Audience Poll’, a new lifeline called ‘Double Dip’ has been added to the format and this season also brings back the adrenaline-pumping ‘Fastest Finger First’ feature.

It premieres on Sony TV.

–IANS

sp/svn