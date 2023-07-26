scorecardresearch
'Big Boss OTT 2': Tension in house with announcement of ‘Ticket to Finale’ week

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) In reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2, tension is simmering in the house as the makers have announced ‘Ticket to the Finale’ week in which contestants will be seen making videos and the team with maximum number of videos will win.

Last time, audiences saw Falaq packing her bags as she was evicted from the show in the previous round of eliminations. Now a new task has come which will be a pivotal moment for the contestants, making them eligible for grabbing hold of the ‘Ticket to the Finale Week’.

The task will see the remaining contestants divided into three teams, Team A, Team B and Team C respectively with each team having to make videos about the house and the show that can go potentially viral. While it may sound easy, there is more to this than meets the eye.

The catch is that these videos have to be original, they cannot be fake, must be creative and have enough potential to be mainstream and go viral. They cannot even be skits, and no lies permitted. Whoever makes the most viral videos wins.

The three teams comprising nine members in total and are divided as such, Team A (Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Aashika Bhatia), Team B (Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, and Pooja Bhatt), and Team C (Jiya Shankar, Elvish Yadav, and Bebika Dhurve).

So far, it would seem that Team C has the upper hand as Elvish’s own wildcard won them the ticket. Elvish who has a big YouTube channel as well as a huge following on social media got over a lakh views, and this was aided due to his social media celebrity status.

Now Team C has won the ‘Ticket to the Finale Week’, and it remains to be seen who will be eliminated though it is expected that Team B seems to be the likely candidate for eviction due to getting the least amount of traction. But only time will tell what will happen.

The drama in the house is keeping the audiences hooked to their screens.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/svn

