scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Gautam Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl pic

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Gautam Singh Vig, who was seen in TV shows such as ‘Naamkaran’, ‘Pinjara Khubsurati Ka’, ‘Tantra’, and ‘Ishq Subhan Allah’, was recently seen posing with a mysterious girl and it has left many of his followers thinking about his relationship status.

He wrote in the caption: “Likh Chuki hai kismat meri lakiro mein tera naam, ab na koi Dooriya.”

This post has left many of his fans guessing about who the girl is and if he is dating someone or it is a about his upcoming music video or web series.

Many followers have also started commenting on the post, asking him about her identity and if they are in a relationship.

One of the fans wrote: “Is she your girlfriend?”

Another asked: “Who is she?”

His picture and caption have left fans surprised and they have started speculating whether the actor is in a relationship.

However, he has not cleared anything. Gautam was married to Richa Gera in 2013 but in 2020, they both seperated officially.

On ‘Bigg Boss 16’, he and Soundarya Sharma were dating each other but after their exit Gautam said in an interview that they both are not in relationship on the same terms like they were inside the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house.

Well, it has to be seen if this post is about his relationship or upcoming project. Fans are waiting for Gautam to speak up about it.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Previous article
'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga
Next article
Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo

News

'Joker: Folie a Deux' wraps up, director shares pics of Joaquin, Lady Gaga

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora gets trolled for wearing a see through outfit at her new song launch ‘Tera Ki Khayal’

Health & Lifestyle

Air pollution can affect your Covid vaccine efficacy: Study

Technology

Microsoft to let users block unwanted autoplay videos in Edge

Sports

Bowling duo Todd Murphy, Lance Morris earn first Australia men's national contract

News

Shah Rukh Khan Gorging On Paan With German Blogger At NMACC Goes Viral

Health & Lifestyle

India: Covid fresh cases cross 5k-mark

Sports

I-League Clubs express anguish over non-telecast of qualifiers

News

Siddharth Anand has been roped in to direct Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Tiger vs Pathaan

Sports

'Jos got injured while fielding and was getting stitches', Samson reveals reason behind Ashwin opening with Jaiswal

Sports

Kapil Dev to be in action in home pitch Chandigarh

Technology

ChatGPT falsely accuses innocent law professor for sexually harassing students

Fashion and Lifestyle

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover share their daughter Devi’s first picture

Health & Lifestyle

Patna reports 17 Covid cases in 24 hrs

Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League

Sports

Williamson to require surgery on injured knee, 'unlikely to be fit' for ODI World Cup

Technology

Samsung, AMD sign multi-year pact to boost mobile graphics experience

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US