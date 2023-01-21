scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 16’: Salman Khan blasts Tina Datta for revealing Shalin Bhanot’s scandalous secret

Salman Khan will be seen blasting at Tina for talking ill about Shalin Bhanot with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary.

By News Bureau

In the upcoming weekend episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen blasting at Tina for talking ill about Shalin Bhanot with co-contestant Priyanka Choudhary.

Tina recently made some despicable claims about Shalin.

She was seen telling Priyanka that Shalin was desperate to meet her and form a ‘team’ before they entered the house, adding that the actor has demanded something ‘cheap’ from her.

In the promo, Salman said: “Shalin had demanded cheap stuff before entering the house. You kept all this in your heart for 15 weeks when things were good with Shalin, now you are revealing all this because things are not right with him?”

Tina started crying and said: “Aisa nahi tha sir.” Salman said: “Aur koi limit rakhi, koi limit rakhi aapne?”

“I am tired, I want to go home sir. Har cheez ka mere upar blame aa raha hai.”

