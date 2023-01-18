scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss 16': Shiv chooses Priyanka over Nimrit for ticket to finale

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Shiv Thakare will be choosing Priyanka Choudhary over his friend Nimrit Ahluwalia for the ticket to finale week.

Nimrit was given a ticket to finale without conducting a task. She was also immune from nominations as Bigg Boss did mention that all contestants will get a chance to compete for the ticket to finale and steal it from Nimrit. In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will give the housemates a chance to voice their opinion.

According to a promo shared by the channel, the voice of Bigg Boss will ask the contestants who deserves the ticket to finale instead of Nimrit.

While MC Stan will choose his best friend Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan will give her name along with Shiv’s.

Shiv will pick Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over Nimrit and say: “Doosra naam mera Priyanka. Strong personality lagti hai pehele din se (She seems a strong personality from day 1).”

This leaves Priyanka in splits.

Nimrit will hit back that she can keep laughing but added: “Jo hass rahe hain naa log, yeh bhi yahi hain main bhi (Those who are alughing are here and so am I).”

–IANS

dc/kvd

'Shark Tank India 2': Sharks Aman, Anupam get into a heated tussle
'BB16': Tina almost slaps Shalin for questioning her character
