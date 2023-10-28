‘Bigg Boss 17’: Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan to roast housemates in their signature comic style

The viewers of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 17 are in for a treat, as the brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan will join the host and superstar Salman Khan on the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.

The Khans will drop some filmy trivia and revelations about their personal and family lives. After donning multiple hats successfully, Arbaaz and Sohail will be the ambassadors of entertainment on the show as they present the house of ‘Bigg Boss’ to the viewers with a different lens.

The show will capture the three brothers bringing their charm onto the iconic stage. Promising a laugh riot, the two Khans will be seen bantering with the contestants about the events that have transpired during the week. In their signature comic style, the brothers will roast the contestants and pull off fun gags and games.

The makers also shared a clip on social media, which shows Arbaaz and Sohail sitting near the pool area of the house. Arbaaz says: “Sohail ye kar raha hai, ye contract hai?”

Sohail replies: “Bhai ka show hai contract kya padhna. Sign to kar dense, lekin ham log kar kya rahe hain?”

Arbaaz goes on to say in excitement: “Arey hum Bigg Boss host kar rahe hain Sohail.”

Then Salman enters and says: “Galat. Friday and Saturday mai host karunga, and you guys Sunday ko roast karoge.”

The video ends with Salman riding a bike, with Arbaaz sitting in the middle and Sohail at the back, and the music of “Hello Brother” playing in the backdrop. The next clip shows the brothers entering the stage and shaking their legs on the popular track ‘Just Chill Chill’.

Arbaaz then said: “Entertainment dekha hai show me kitna hai?”

Sohail replies: “Ye to bolenge hi, inko aapke math ‘Dabangg 4’ karni hai”.

Arbaaz laughs and asks Sohail: “Tummy ‘Radhe 2’ nahi banani hai.”

Sohail nods: “Nahi”. The three brothers then shared a hearty laugh.

The video is captioned: “Time to say hello to amazing Sunday plans with Arbaaz and Sohail!”

The audiences are on the edge of their seats as ‘Bigg Boss’ lives up to its theme: “Iss baar game nahin hoga sabke liye same to same”.

The master’s house is now a playground of favouritism, provocation, clever strategies, love games, and epic spats.

This special Sunday episode is the audiences’ golden ticket to getting up close and personal with their favourite contestants and experiencing the Khans’ uproarious take on all the show’s shenanigans.

The current contestants of ‘BiggBoss17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.