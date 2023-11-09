scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Mannara makes another below the belt remark on KhanZaadi

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actress Mannara Chopra has yet again made a derogatory remark against her housemate KhanZaadi in the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss 17’, calling the latter “characterless”.

In the latest episode, Ankita Lokhande saw Mannara all emotional andsitting alone in the garden. However, amidst her conversation with Ankita, Mannara once again made a derogatory comment and this time against Khanzaadi. However, Ankita was quick to stop her.

Mannara did not stop and commented: “I want to go home, I am not a personality like this. I want to keep my performance good. Abhi main joh aap ko words bol rahi hoon maybe woh harsh ho or is not according to the show’s format. Par Main nahi dekh sakti aisi characterless ladkiyaan…”

She then went on to comment about the “fake affairs” hinting at the blooming romance between Abhishek Kumar and KhanZaadi.

“Jaise hota hai jhoothe affairs and I am not talking about Isha here, let me make it very specific. I don’t like this and I am a very private person. Maybe my definition of characterless is different, the game is changing very drastically and I’m unable to trust anyone in my room of dimaag.”

It will be interesting to see whether the show’s host Salman Khan would raise this or brush it under the carpet like he has been doing with all of Mannara’s issues.

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
