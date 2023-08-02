scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Abhishek Malhan defeats Pooja Bhatt becoming the 1st finalist to secure last captaincy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, August 2 (IANS) As the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ draws near, the thrilling arc of ‘The Ticket to the Finale’ task has finally ended, bringing in a full package of thrills, drama and excitement. Upon completion of the task, Abhishek Malhan emerged victorious defeating Pooja Bhatt becoming the first finalist to win the ticket.

The whole thing happened when Jad became the representative of Pooja, as all the contestants delved into the task with enthusiasm, supporting their favourite contestant to help them secure victory.

It was a thrilling and intense competition with each housemate putting their best effort to make their chosen contestant win. But there can only be one winner, and given the nature of the house, it is best to expect the unexpected.

When ‘Bigg Boss’ announced that the task was completed, and asked Sanchalak (the task supervisor) to announce the winner, all evidence pointed to Abhishek’s victory as he had won the task with the maximum number of fruits in his basket. As such, it seems that Abhishek’s victory was all but at hand, and just waiting for him to grab it.

Abhishek’s determination and perseverance paid off and won his ‘Ticket to the Finale task’. This deserving win was due to Abhishek’s tactical planning and strategic thinking where he outsmarted the other contestants and thus became the first person to secure his position at the finals and the won the last captaincy in the house of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. The housemates and viewers were surely thrilled with the intense competition and the final outcome of the task.

The clock is ticking and no one knows what to expect as more thrills come with the coming of the grand finale. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

