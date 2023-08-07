scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Abhishek says Elvish did negative PR against him upon entering show

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) In the latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, contestant Abhishek Malhan was seen blaming his friend and co-housemate Elvish Yadav for getting negative PR done outside the house once he entered the controversial reality show. 

It happened when Bollywood superstar and show’s host Salman Khan had schooled Abhishek for his behaviour and over confident attitude.

The star also mentioned Abhishek’s comments on ‘wildcard contestant’ in front of his mother Dimple Malhan during the family week.

Abhishek was seen having a conversation with his mother where he said that he does not think a wild card contestant deserves to win. Following this, Elvish wanted to clear the negative air around his friendship with Abhishek.

After Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdeva were evicted from the show on Sunday, Elvish and Abhishek were seen talking about the issue.

Speaking to Elvish, Abhishek said that his mother informed him of the negative PR on social media that started after Yadav entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Elvish, however, did not accept it and both decided to sort this out after they exit the show.

The finale is all set to take place on August 13.

The housemates who are now contending for the winner’s trophy include Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek, Elvish, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

