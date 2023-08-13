scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Elvish Army swells but don't write off Abhishek

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ grand finale is underway and the vote is still too close to call, with both frontrunners, Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, looking to have an equal chance of winning.

The voting, which is currently online, is only adding to the suspense as the house prepares for the big night on Monday when the ‘BOSS’ will be crowned.

Elvish and Abhishek both have been sporting competitors, each harbouring his own unique traits, and becoming fan favourites.

The decision seemed to go more in favour of Elvish after he broke the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ ‘Systum’ with the support of his Elvish Army, which has gained more than 50 million supporters.

In comparison, the Abhishek ‘Systum’, which while garnering an impressive 20-30 million supporters, fell a bit short.

Although Elvish had emerged as the winner of ‘Week 8’, things don’t seem to be so certain anymore as the vote count is still split, with an approximate 40-45 per cent votes reportedly having been cast for Elvish, and 38-42 per cent for Abhishek, giving Elvish a slight edge, as was reported on the social media platform X by fans of the show.

Nonetheless, both have been sporting competitors with Abhishek even commenting that Elvish was by far the best rival he had faced in the game, and if he lost, then Elvish deserved to nab the trophy.

Still, Abhishek has far from given up. He said he is confident he can win, having even said earlier that Elvish’s tendencies of being a “wild card” have had polarising effects.

On one hand it makes him an unpredictable player, on other this unpredictability can also lead to a downfall.

Elvish had not taken too kindly to that wildcard comment, earlier telling Pooja Bhatt that he has been a creative player, while Abhishek had not done anything new, to which Pooja had said that both were deserving winners, and neither should downgrade the other as each of them is a winner in his own right.

To watch who will gain the title of ‘BOSS’, tune in to ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ grand finale on Monday, August 14, 9 p.m., on JioCinema.

–IANS

anv/srb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
