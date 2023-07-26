scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Elvish, Manisha, Avinash engage in friendly banter

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) After a heated round of intense competitions in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ , contestants Elvish, Manisha, Jiya and Abhiya engaged in some friendly banter, adding a wholesome feeling to the programme.

In the upcoming episode, Elvish can be seen just silently listening, being attentive, while Avinash asking some questions or giving his own remarks. Manisha is winning the hearts of people with her cute antics. Bebika, like her ‘daal’, gets roasted.

Then, Manisha is seen talking about her ideal marriage partner, and Avinash is cutting in and talking, though Elvish like a boss is just silently listening, looking all cool.

Manisha wants her ideal partner to take her abroad mentioning New Zealand and Switzerland.

This marked a lighter event amid the power-packed thrills that have been ongoing for a while now, as contestants are relaxing. No swearing, no insults, just some good banter, which is a break from all the ongoing fighting so far.

The “poison” apples were eaten and a pending roster of additional nomination rights will be presented later.

But if social media is anything to go by, Elvish may just become the boss because throughout hot and cold, he has been the one to mostly keep his temperature intact.

Nonetheless, we don’t know what to expect because as new rounds approach, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ will unleash a swirl of new drama and heated action.

A round of challenges, excitement and thrills with spiraling drama is yet to unveil itself.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ streams on JioCinema.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
