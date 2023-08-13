scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) The grand finale of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ is all set to be a star-studded affair, and now the latest buzz is that ‘Karan-Arjun’ of Bollywood are uniting yet again for the grand finale of the show.

The show which is hosted by Salman Khan can witness the presence of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone as the part of the finale night.

The recent post from the ‘Bigg Boss Khabri’ read: “#ShahrukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone can be part of #BiggBossOTT2 Grand Finale to promote #Jawaan They have been approached for the same. Would you like to see them on Finale??”

The finale will also see Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey, Tony Kakkar and Asees Kaur. In the lead-up to the finale, Tony and Asees are set to captivate the audience with their electrifying performances.

Their presence will add a musical celebration to the house, making it a memorable experience for both the contestants and viewers.

Ayushmann and Ananya won’t just be making an appearance; if rumors are to be believed, they will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie, ‘Dream Girl’, and encouraging everyone to dance along.

This season of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ has been an exhilarating journey, igniting conversations and capturing hearts on an enormous scale.

The show has achieved a super duper hit status, as people are buzzing about its thrilling twists and riveting moments all over the internet.

The contestants on the grand finale fighting for the trophy include Pooja Bhatt, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani.

The grand finale will air on August 14 on Jio Cinema.

–IANS

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
IBM's prototype 'brain-like' chip promises greener AI
