‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says Abhishek Malhan body shames Bebika Dhurve

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS)  The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ was full of drama and high voltage fights after housemates were asked to nominate each other by  sacrificing one of their personal belongings.

The drama unfolded when Avinash Sachdev sacrificed his bracelet to nominate Pooja Bhatt and shared his reasons in front of decision makers Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan.

He said that he felt Pooja Bhatt supports Bebika Dhurve even when she is wrong. In response to the nomination, Pooja accused Abhishek Malhan of being unfair to her.

She added that Abhishek Malhan often body shames Bebika Dhurve.

“Mujhe bhi Tun Tun sunna khatakta kyunki jis duniya mein main rehti hoon auraton ko Tun Tun nahi bolte. But I let it go because I think yehi hai yahan ka vibe hai, logon ko koi problem hai nahi isse.”

She also revealed that Abhishek was probably “insecure” about the attention Bebika gets from her. She said that this was “weird” on Abhishek’s part as she has never stopped anyone from talking or supporting a person of their choice and therefore, no one has a right to question her either.

Abhishek said that he was not biased and that he accepted Avinash Sachdev’s nomination because he thought the reason was valid.

–IANS

dc/dan


