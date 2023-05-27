scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared the closest look yet of her biggest tattoo.

The pop star just gave her fans a peek at her mysterious dragon tattoo on her hip in a new Instagram post.

Eilish, who has two other tattoos — fairies on her hand, and her last name on her sternum — seems to like to keep her third tattoo, a large dragon on her right hip, hidden from the public, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the only times her fans had previously caught a glimpse of the ink was after the 2021 Met Gala when she posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a high-slit red gown and posted a picture of it that showed the bottom of the dragon’s winding tail.

As per ‘People’, she finally showed the face of her dragon tattoo, which rises almost to the level of her pierced belly button, with a video of her posing on a chair in her dressing room.

The dragon tattoo is ultra-detailed with winding whiskers, sharp teeth and noticeable spikes — starkly contrasting the rainbow belt on her denim jeans and cherub-print T-shirt. On the flip side, though, it’s perfectly matched to her jet-black hair.

Her dragon tattoo wasn’t quite long enough to peek out of the mesh-accented goth-glam look she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

–IANS

aa/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Manchester City's Haaland named Premier League Player of the Season
Next article
Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud
This May Also Interest You
News

Britney Spears reconciles with mom after bitter family feud

Sports

Manchester City's Haaland named Premier League Player of the Season

Sports

World Cup Shotgun: Bhowneesh finishes fifth, registers best finish in Almaty

Health & Lifestyle

1st clinical trial of measles vaccine delivery via stickers shows promise

Sports

Indian women's hockey team ends tour with thrilling 2-1 win over Australia 'A'

News

Salman hugs Vicky a day after video of latter getting pushed aside by 'Wanted' star's security went viral

Sports

Tennis: Arnav Paparkar, Sai Janvi lift titles in Ramesh Desai Memorial U-16 C'ship

Technology

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

Health & Lifestyle

1 in 5 'healthy' adults have metabolism of a prediabetic: Study

News

Third episode from Girl group XG's docu follows 2018 Korean training camp

Sports

UP's Shardul Vihan ready to feature at Khelo India University Games for third time

News

Elliot Page had life-changing kiss with girl at gay bar months before 'Juno' shot him to fame

News

Rebecca likens 'MI' to giving birth: 'Once you've done it, you want to do it again'

Sports

'I felt like we left something behind in 2019', says Cummins ahead of 2023 Ashes challenge

Health & Lifestyle

400 medicinal plants have anti-diabetic properties: Researchers

Sports

River Plate earn draw with 10-man Sporting Cristal

Sports

Brazil to meet Guinea, Senegal in friendlies

Sports

IPL teams give phenomenal returns compared to stock market

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US