Billie Eilish gives sneak peek of elusive dragon tattoo

Los Angeles, May 27 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared the closest look yet of her biggest tattoo.

The pop star just gave her fans a peek at her mysterious dragon tattoo on her hip in a new Instagram post.

Eilish, who has two other tattoos — fairies on her hand, and her last name on her sternum — seems to like to keep her third tattoo, a large dragon on her right hip, hidden from the public, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the only times her fans had previously caught a glimpse of the ink was after the 2021 Met Gala when she posed inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a high-slit red gown and posted a picture of it that showed the bottom of the dragon’s winding tail.

As per ‘People’, she finally showed the face of her dragon tattoo, which rises almost to the level of her pierced belly button, with a video of her posing on a chair in her dressing room.

The dragon tattoo is ultra-detailed with winding whiskers, sharp teeth and noticeable spikes — starkly contrasting the rainbow belt on her denim jeans and cherub-print T-shirt. On the flip side, though, it’s perfectly matched to her jet-black hair.

Her dragon tattoo wasn’t quite long enough to peek out of the mesh-accented goth-glam look she wore to the 2023 Met Gala.

