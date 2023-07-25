scorecardresearch
Billie Eilish mourns death of childhood 'lifelong best friend' pet dog Pepper

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, July 25 (IANS) Pop star and rapper Billie Eilish is now feeling devastated as she mourns the loss of her childhood dog, a Pitbull called ‘Pepper’ who passed away after 15 years. Talking to social media, the 21-year old ‘Bad Guy’ singer expressed her anguish over the loss of her “lifelong best friend”.

Sharing snapshots of her dog all the way from her childhood to one where the entire family posed together, she wrote on Instagram: “Pepper. my life long best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl. You made it 15 years you f***** beast.”

She added: “I love you. rest easy mama, I’ll miss you forever. This is a really hard day.”

Billie’s brother Finneas O’Connell also paid tribute, with him writing in a post on his account: “Sweet Pepper our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form.”

The record producer, Finneas further added in his post following the family’s loss yesterday: “A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure.”

Fans and celebrities went on to pay their condolences to the ‘No Time To Die’ artiste, with Demi Lovato writing “I’m so sorry.”

“Sending you lots of love,” wrote former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui.

Netizens from across the globe paid condolences to the star’s great loss including activists and even record producers.

Noted for her more moody, gloomy and slightly unconventional side of pop, Billie Eilish has been praised for bringing more originality to traditional pop music while still retaining its massive mainstream appeal. The singer’s style has been primarily described as electro-pop, dream-pop, gothic-pop, alternative-pop and even experimental/avant-garde pop due to its more unconventional style. Her originality has won the 21-year old seven Grammy Awards and most recently dropped the track ‘What Was I Made For’ which is a part of the music album for Greta Gerwig’s film ‘Barbie’.

–IANS

anv/dan


