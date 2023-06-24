scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Billie Eilish opens up about being left 'hurt' by cruel body-shaming critics

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has shared that cruel comments about her body have dented her confidence and said that her younger self would not have been able to cope if she had discovered fame earlier.

The 21-year-old American singer-songwriter has been in the spotlight since 2016 when she was just 14-years-old, reports Mirror.co.uk.

But being in the public eye has seen Billie subjected to vicious and cruel comments about her appearance over the years. Hitting back at some of the criticism, the No Time To Die singer admits that body shaming and bitter comments have left her feeling hurt.

Opening up to Vogue magazine, she said: “Dude, I don’t even know. It’s tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about. I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

She added: “I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls**t because it still hurts my feelings like a son of a b***h.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, she went on to explain that she tries to find a balance away from the toxic comments by spending time with her friends and walking her dogs. Billie previously explained that removing social media apps from her phone had also helped her navigate the abuse that is directed towards her online.

She previously said on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ podcast: “I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal for me. Cause dude, you didn’t have the internet to grow up with. For me, it was such a big part of – not my childhood, I wasn’t an iPad baby, thank God – but honestly, I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet that it wasn’t so internet-y, I had such a childhood, and I was doing stuff all the time.”

Back in May, the star hit back at online trolls who criticised her fashion and style choices.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2
Next article
Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

News

Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' has an 'Avengers: Endgame' connection

News

Shannon K spills the beans on her 'Hindi-Vindi' character

News

Two female stars join 'Squid Game' season 2

Technology

Canada launches probe into Titan submersible implosion that killed 5

Technology

VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes

News

'Secret Invasion' dives deeper into Nick Fury's character and his lost edge

News

'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'

Health & Lifestyle

ChatGPT 4 excels at picking the right imaging tests: Study

Technology

Satya Nadella, PM Modi discuss how AI can help improves lives of Indians

News

Kangana Ranaut declares ‘Emergency’

News

Director says 'Veeran' touches on the fine line between superstition and faith

Sports

Even the sky is not the limit for Huafrid Billimoria, the Asian Championship medallist para-triathlete

News

Diljit Dosanjh responds to being mentioned by US leader at luncheon hosted for PM Modi

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US