scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Black comedy 'Harley Quinn' Season 4 set for July 27 release

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) The chaotic adventures of Joker’s psychopathic girlfriend and partner in crime, Harley Quinn are set to come out soon, as the DC animated black comedy superhero show’s Season 4 is marked for a July release.

The last season of ‘Harley Quinn’ began going deeper into her newly branded romantic relationship with Poison Ivy. When the season ended, Harley joined the Bat-Family while Ivy was poised to lead the Legion of Doom. In a funny twist, Batgirl is now the head of the Bat-Family as Bruce Wayne ended up being arrested for tax evasion.

Talking about the upcoming season and Harley’s new heroic role in the show with TVLine, showrunner Justin Halpern said, quoted by Collider: “Things are so binary in the superhero world. Like, there’s a bad guy, there’s a good guy, and the feeling you have to be one of those things. There’s also the idea of, ‘Who creates this sort of bureaucracy within the superhero world’?”

He continued: “It also sounds like characters like Batgirl will be getting an expanded role in the new season. But with Batgirl, we thought there was a lot of stuff to mine in the sense that she is, like, Gen Z and looks at the world a certain way.”

He concluded by saying: “Harley is like a millennial who looks at the world a certain way. And without getting into the archetypes where it’s just a very basic, ‘I’m a Millennial! You’re a Gen Z!,’ we liked the idea of [her and Batgirl] having to both work together. Also, the way they look at what’s good and bad, and the way that they talk to one another, felt really fun and interesting to us.”

The main cast for the DC fan-favourite includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Alan Tudyk as The Joker/Clayface, Ron Funches as King Shark, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho, and Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman.

Additional stars include Diedrich Bader as Batman, James Adomian as Bane, Briana Cuoco as Batgirl, Andy Daly as Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Giancarlo Esposito as Lex Luthor, Harvey Guillien as Nightwing, Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, Christopher Meloni as Commissioner James Gordon, and Matt Oberg as Kite Man.

Developed by Justin Halpern Patrick, Schumacker and Dean Lorey, the new roster of episodes will see series writer Sarah Peters taking over as executive producer and showrunner. The show is set to premiere on Max (formerly known as HBO Max) on July 27, 2023.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen
This May Also Interest You
News

Sandeep Modi, Vipul Amrutlal Shah on changing representation of LGBTQIA+ on screen

News

'Maitree' takes a six-month leap, Kunal Karan Kapoor to play antagonist

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete signing of Vinit Rai on permanent deal

News

Nicki Minaj's neighbours trying to get rid of her, felon husband

Health & Lifestyle

How our genes make us prone to allergies

Sports

Diksha tied second and one shot behind leader in Czech Ladies Open

Health & Lifestyle

Supermarket trolleys with ECG sensors can help prevent stroke risk: Study

Sports

Santos name Turra as head coach

News

Ashton Kutcher says he's the 'luckiest man alive' in ode to wife Mila Kunis

News

Emilia Clarke 'nearly' ran over Samuel L Jackson on 'Secret Invasion' sets

News

Cate Blanchett surprises crowd at Glastonbury fest in a 'super special treat'

News

S S Rajamouli: I always wanted to do a globe-trotting film like Indiana Jones

News

Vijay Varma's Kyrgyzstan schedule wrap post eclipsed as fans ask about Tamannaah

Health & Lifestyle

Study links postpartum depression with adolescent stress

Health & Lifestyle

New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance

News

Arjun Kanungo, Shirley Setia team up for new album 'Industry 2'

News

Abeer Singh Godhwani on headlining 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

News

'India's Best Dancer 3': Kumar Sanu recounts when he sang in hotels for money

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US