Blackpink tops the bill at Coachella mainstage, makes history with headline act

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) South Korean girls music group Blackpink made history as the first Korean act to headline Coachella.

After the ‘Pink Venom’ hitmakers – comprising Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa – became the first K-pop girl group to play the world-famous music extravaganza in 2019, they are now officially the first Korean talent to have topped the bill on the main stage at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, reports Female First UK.

Rose told the crowd during their performance: “So a let me start off with, four years ago we were invited to perform here for you at Coachella at the Sahara tent and that made a mark in all of our hearts. I must say, this is a dream come true a the reason all four of us are here is because of you.”

Jennie added: “We are so so happy to be back here. “It’s crazy within the four years we made it from Sahara to main stage a we love you, Coachella.”

As per Female First UK, the group’s epic set went down a storm with the girls getting hot and sweaty in the California Desert and joking that it was because of their fans, who they affectionately call Blinks.

After high-energy performances of fan-favourites including ‘Pretty Savage’ and ‘Kick It’, Rose said: “It is getting absolutely hot. I think it’s because of the Blinks, it’s so hot because of you guys.”

The group previously documented their journey to Coachella 2019 on their Netflix documentary, ‘Light Up the Sky’.

The film tracks the early stages of their career, right up until their set on the Sahara tent stage.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
