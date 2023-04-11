scorecardresearch
Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 11 (IANS) Actor Bob Odenkirk has opened up about what type of characters he likes to play and how it doesn’t align with what Marvel Studios produces.

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world,” he told The Independent in a recent interview, reports ‘Deadline’.

“I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Some would argue that his 2021 action film Nobody is a character that doesn’t fall in the category he describes, but Odenkirk has a different perspective on Hutch.

“(Hutch) is still a family man, but his relationship to violence is different. He’s changed, but he’s still got a long way to go to find real balance in how he’s living his life,” he said about the character he’s reprising in an upcoming sequel.

Odenkirk added: “I care about this more than you could imagine. You’d think it’s the personal story of my life, and not an action-genre movie.”

Back in 2022 and during the Venice Film Festival, Odenkirk said he was inclined to do more action films after starring in Nobody.

“I was very surprised by Nobody. I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film,” he said.

“He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself… I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy… I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humour in them. I’d like to get that in the future.”

–IANS

dc/svn/

Shubhangi Atre: Angoori is the greatest gift God ever gave me on my birthday
Hyundai to invest $18.2 bn in EV production by 2030
