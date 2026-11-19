Bollywood has spent decades building bigger screens, bigger stars and bigger cinematic experiences. Its next business opportunity, however, could be built around stories that last barely a few minutes. Aamir Khan Productions and Excel Entertainment, led by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, are joining forces to launch a dedicated microdrama platform. The venture is expected to combine the production houses’ existing intellectual property, original productions and exclusive partnerships with digital and YouTube creators. A telecom distribution partner is also reportedly on board, although the platform’s name, launch date and content slate are yet to be announced.

The move follows a growing interest among established studios in vertical storytelling. Yash Raj Films has invested in Rusk Media to develop original vertical entertainment, while Shah Rukh Khan‘s Red Chillies Entertainment has launched Shoonya, a division focused on vertical storytelling. Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment has also reportedly begun exploring the format.

The commercial opportunity is difficult to ignore. According to Redseer, India’s microdrama market has an estimated addressable subscription audience of 250–280 million users. However, the industry is still at an early stage of monetisation, with 15–17 million average monthly paying users in FY26. Around 40 million users paid for microdramas at least once during the year.

For production houses, the attraction goes beyond another distribution platform. Shorter production cycles offer an opportunity to experiment with characters, stories and intellectual property before investing substantially in films or streaming series. But retaining paying audiences and building sustainable revenue models will be equally important.

Microdramas are unlikely to replace theatrical cinema. They could, however, create an entirely new business alongside it, where the next successful entertainment property might first find its audience on a smartphone rather than in a cinema hall.