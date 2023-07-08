Brad Pitt to star in 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski's untitled F1 film

Los Angeles, July 8 (IANS) In a meet-up of Formula One with Hollywood, Brad Pitt will star in a currently untitled F1 film which will be directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski.

The F1 picture will also star Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, with the actors not only just filming scenes during the actual race, but they will also have their own pit stop at the track, as reported by Deadline.

Sticking to practical effects, Joseph Kosinski much like he did in Maverick will be using real cars on set for greater authenticity in order to create powerful and exhilarating car sequences which will recapture the thrills of the incredible flight sequences featured in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Brad Pitt will star as a former driver making his comeback to the race track with a fictional team called APXGP, with Damson Idris playing his teammate.

Kosinski will produce the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films who previously worked with him in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Furthermore, seven time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton will also be involved in production through his own company Dawn Apollo Films.

According to Deadline, much like Kosinski had his actors in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ sit in actual cockpits, he wanted to do something similar. In order to get the role of Pitt’s teammate, Idris had to show off his driving skills on a race track, and since landing the role, he has been prepping on the track leading up to filming.

“It’s massively exciting to see it all coming together,” Hamilton said at a press conference. “To know that we’re (filming) this weekend … there’s nerves, naturally, because it’s something we’ve been working on for so long.”

The movie will be shot by Apple Studios who will shoot the scenes during Sunday’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone race track.

–IANS

anv/aa/kvd