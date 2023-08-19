scorecardresearch
Bradley Cooper reveals drug addiction almost killed him: 'I was lucky'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Bradley Cooper said he once felt his struggle with drug and alcohol use would cost him his life. 

‘The Hangover’ star, 48, had an open and honest conversation about the lowest points in his life in a recent episode of the hit National Geographic series ‘Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge’, reports nypost.com.

“You definitely had some wild years?” famed survivalist Grylls, 49, asked the actor in the rugged canyons of the Wyoming Basin.

“In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah, but nothing to do with fame,” Cooper said. “But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. Very lucky.”

Cooper has spoken about his alcohol and cocaine addiction in the past, explaining that he sought comfort in substances after he severed his Achilles tendon and “got fired/quit” the action-thriller series ‘Alias’ in 2003.

The troubled star credits his then-roommate and fellow actor Will Arnett for sitting him down in 2004 and having a stern talk with him that started Cooper down on a path to recovery.

Yet Cooper admitted to Grylls that he almost fell off the wagon again in January 2011 after his father died in his arms of lung cancer.

“I definitely had a nihilistic attitude towards life after, just like I thought ‘I’m going to die’,” Cooper recalled.

“I don’t know, it wasn’t great for a little bit until I thought I have to embrace who I actually am and try to find a peace with that, and then it sort of evened out.”

Thankfully, the actor weathered the storm and went on to channel his experiences into directing and appearing opposite Lady Gaga in ‘A Star Is Born’, in which he played addict Jackson Maine.

“It made it easier to be able to really enter in there,” Cooper told Grylls about his

Oscar-nominated performance in the 2018 film. “And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that so I could really let myself go.

“I’ve been very lucky with the roles I’ve had to play. It’s been a real blessing. I hope I get tokeep doing it,” he added.

Next up for Cooper is the already controversial Netflix film ‘Maestro’, a Leonard Bernstein biopic that features Cooper wearing a large prosthetic nose.

–IANS

dc/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Entertainment Today

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

