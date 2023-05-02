scorecardresearch
'Bride and Prejudice' actress Dannii Erskine dies in a 'serious' car accident

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Reality show ‘Bride and Prejudice’ actress Dannii Erskine has died in a fatal car accident at the age of 28.

Dannii Erskine was driving back from the shops on Friday when a “drunk” driver hit her car, her sister Dee told ‘So Dramatic!’, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“As she went through a green light, a driver was intoxicated and T-boned her”, Dee said, adding that Dannii’s “skull was crushed upon impact with the airbag”.

“She passed away the morning of April 29 at 12.01 a.m. She will be loved (and) very much missed… It was a horrible tragedy,” Dee said.

“She was 28, full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance.”

Dannii’s family also shared a tribute post on her Instagram page.

–IANS

dc/svn/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
