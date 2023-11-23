Brie Larson tells funny vet appointment story involving her pup's name

Los Angeles, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Brie Larson confused the vet with her dog’s unusual name.

The 34-year-old actress portraying chemist Elizabeth Zott on “Lessons in Chemistry”, who names her dog after the time when he followed her home, and in real life, she ended up giving her own rescue pooch the same moniker but revealed that the name caused some confusion at an appointment.

She told US TV show Extra, “He’s just like the sweetest, smartest, snuggliest baby and I just adore him. I wake up every day and I’m like ‘I don’t even know how you’re my roommate. This muppet is my roommate, and he’s like super cool. I don’t know, it’s very bizarre to me. But I’m not mad at all. People definitely get confused. The vet, yes, I guess the vet had said ‘Your Six-Thirty’ is here and the vet was like, ‘It’s two, I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

The Academy Award-winning star went on to add that fans of the show, which is based on the book by Bonnie Garmus, often spot her out and about with the dog and understand the name but joked that others are taken aback by it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said, “I think it’s really cute when I go places when people know him and they’re just screaming ‘Six-Thirty!’ “

“Some people know the book and they understand but a lot of other people are like, ‘Dogs can be named that?’ and I’m like, ‘Apparently. I don’t know. He chose it, I didn’t have anything to do with that!’ “

Larson recently admitted that despite trying more traditional names for her canine companion, the only one she could get to stick was the one from her Apple+ show.

Speaking on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, she said: “I tried everything. I was calling him Dog, Jeremy, Jimmy, David.

“Six-Thirty (he turns around). I did not pick his name. He picked it. I just don’t have the heart to tell him that it’s just totally absurd and inappropriate.”

–IANS

dc/khz