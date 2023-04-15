Britney Spears' autobiography will cover her 'most vulnerable moments'

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears’ long-awaited autobiography may soon be hitting shelves as reports say the writing process is complete and a release date is being mulled.

The 41-year-old pop singer has been writing her memoirs for the past couple of years since her controversial conservatorship order was lifted, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star has been in the spotlight since she was a teen – hitting the top of the charts with her debut single, ‘Baby One More Time’, when she was 16. In the years that followed, Britney has seen her life go through ups, downs, marriages, divorces, motherhood and more – and now she is said to have completed putting her life to paper.

Mirror.co.uk, further states that Britney is said to have written her autobiography with the help of Time magazine journalist Sam Lansky and that it will be published this autumn.

Sources have told ‘The Sun’ that the book will “cover her most vulnerable moments including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her controversial conservatorship. It will also detail how she came to find happiness with her husband, actor Sam Asghari.”

Back in November 2021, Britney saw her freedoms restored when a conservatorship held against her was lifted by a judge.

