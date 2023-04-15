scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Britney Spears' autobiography will cover her 'most vulnerable moments'

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Pop icon Britney Spears’ long-awaited autobiography may soon be hitting shelves as reports say the writing process is complete and a release date is being mulled.

The 41-year-old pop singer has been writing her memoirs for the past couple of years since her controversial conservatorship order was lifted, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The star has been in the spotlight since she was a teen – hitting the top of the charts with her debut single, ‘Baby One More Time’, when she was 16. In the years that followed, Britney has seen her life go through ups, downs, marriages, divorces, motherhood and more – and now she is said to have completed putting her life to paper.

Mirror.co.uk, further states that Britney is said to have written her autobiography with the help of Time magazine journalist Sam Lansky and that it will be published this autumn.

Sources have told ‘The Sun’ that the book will “cover her most vulnerable moments including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, the moment she shaved her head, and her controversial conservatorship. It will also detail how she came to find happiness with her husband, actor Sam Asghari.”

Back in November 2021, Britney saw her freedoms restored when a conservatorship held against her was lifted by a judge.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Starboard acquires conservative social media app Parler
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi's knock takes pressure off the batting unit, opines SRH skipper Aiden Markram

News

Marvel Studios unveil ‘The Marvels’ first trailer

Technology

Amadeus opens new engineering facility in India, to expand headcount

Technology

Spanish scientists discover technique that detects cancer 'within 3 hours'

Health & Lifestyle

Kerala HC asks Centre to submit list of breast cancer patients

Sports

IPL 2023: Dhoni wins toss in 200th match as CSK captain, elects to bowl against RR

News

Sudha Chandran to appear on 'Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull'

Technology

Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from online harm: Smriti Irani to Meta

Health & Lifestyle

US launches new programme to boost Covid vaccines, therapies development

News

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens emotional note for Jacqueline, wishes 'Happy Easter'

Sports

IPL 2023: Chawla, Behrendorff three-fers, Rohit's 65 leads the way for Mumbai's win in last-ball thriller (Ld)

News

Karan Johar says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not

Technology

FIITJEE accelerator programme empowers 8 early-stage startups

News

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka drops cryptic post after Rhea Chakraborty ‘Roadies’ announcement

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohit Sharma's tight spell, and Shubman Gill's fifty lead Gujarat to a six-wicket victory (ld)

News

Papon sings for Satish Kaushik on his 67th birth anniversary

News

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' makes $368 mn global debut, sets record

Sports

Rinku Singh says 'love you' to SRK after he posts edited 'Pathaan' poster

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US